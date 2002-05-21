Lincoln sponsors cycling

Ford Motor Co.'s Lincoln has signed on as the lead automotive sponsor of Outdoor Life Network's coverage of the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España --

cycling's triple crown.

It will be the exclusive automotive sponsor for commercial-free Tour de

France coverage July 6 through 28.

OLN will broadcast a total of 36 hours of coverage of that race,

including nine live hours and 27 hours worth of rebroadcasts (three repeats per

day of that day's coverage).