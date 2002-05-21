Trending

Lincoln sponsors cycling

By

Ford Motor Co.'s Lincoln has signed on as the lead automotive sponsor of Outdoor Life Network's coverage of the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España --
cycling's triple crown.

It will be the exclusive automotive sponsor for commercial-free Tour de
France coverage July 6 through 28.

OLN will broadcast a total of 36 hours of coverage of that race,
including nine live hours and 27 hours worth of rebroadcasts (three repeats per
day of that day's coverage).