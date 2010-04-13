LIN TV Rebrands as LIN Media

Reflecting the growing trend among broadcasters, LIN TV has rebranded itself as LIN Media.

Increasingly broadcasters are identifying themselves as multiplatform content providers rather than tying their identity to one platform.

The new name incorporates the company's interests in local TV stations, the Internet and mobile. The rebrand does not change the company's legal name, which will remain Lin TV Corp.

The repositioning will include a new logo and Website currently under construction.