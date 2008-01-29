LIN TV Reaches Retransmission-Consent Deal with Cable One

LIN TV agreed to a deal with Cable One to air LIN’s broadcast signal on the cable system.

The two parties reached what LIN called a “short-term” agreement in mid-December after their retransmission-consent agreement expired.

At issue was LIN’s Fox affiliate, KASA Santa Fe, N.M.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but LIN president and CEO Vincent Sadusky called it “fair value to both parties.” Sadusky said the company was “pleased with the outcome of our negotiations. Our stations are leaders in their markets, and we’ve made substantial investments to bring our viewers high-definition digital programming.”

LIN inked a retransmission-consent deal with MetroCast Cablevision in the fall for a pair of LIN-owned stations in New Haven, Conn.