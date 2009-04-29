LIN TV Reaches Agreement with News Over Wireless to Improve Mobile Growth

Posted at 2:32 p.m. ET

Local TV and digital media company LIN TV is partnering with News Over Wireless (NOW) to distribute news and video to mobile users.



LIN is using NOW’s technology to develop iPhone applications for each of its local TV stations. The application will feature local news, sports, entertainment, video, weather, and traffic. LIN is looking for new revenue stream opportunities by including national and local advertising in the iPhone app.



“We are strategically accelerating the expansion of our mobile services, a business that was non-existent two years ago, and now attracts nearly five million impressions a month,” said LIN TV’s SVP of new media Robb Richter, in a statement. “NOW’s customized mobile news platform will help further extend our newsrooms, increase brand loyalty and grow additional revenue streams.”



LIN TV Corp. owns and/or operates 27 TV stations in 17 U.S. markets, reaching an average of 11 million households per week.