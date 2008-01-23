LIN TV Names Diversity Director

LIN TV named Rosetta Rolan director of diversity, a new position at the company.

Rolan “will ensure that a rich variety of cultures, ethnicities and lifestyles are represented,” according to LIN, “in a way that produces better journalism and better services to our diverse communities.”

Rolan was director of community affairs at LIN’s WAVY and WVBT Norfolk, Va.

“Our goal is to ensure diversity which results in better journalism,” LIN president and CEO Vincent Sadusky said, “and Rosetta is the right person to help us accomplish our goals.”

Sadusky credited Rolan with doing “a tremendous job building diverse relationships” for the Norfolk duopoly.