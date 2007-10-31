LIN TV Inks Retransmission-Consent Deal with MetroCast Cablevision

Station operator LIN TV signed a retransmission-consent agreement with cable operator MetroCast Cablevision for its analog and HD broadcasts.

The deal allows subscribers of MetroCast -- which serves 36,000 customers in eastern Connecticut -- to receive New Haven stations WTNH-TV News Channel 8 and WCTX-TV MyTV9, as well as broadcasts of the University of Connecticut’s football and basketball games and New York Yankees Major League Baseball games.

“We are pleased with the outcome of our negotiations,” LIN president and CEO Vincent L. Sadusky said in a statement. “The agreement reflects fair value to both parties and is in the best interest of the consumer.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The two parties were clashing over retransmission fees for three LIN stations including WPRI Providence, R.I., which was not part of this announcement.