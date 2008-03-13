LIN TV, Dish Network Reach Retransmission-Consent Deal

LIN TV struck a retransmission-consent deal with Dish Network for both standard-definition and HD signals from LIN TV's stations in 17 markets.

The deal includes teaming up on a digital-TV-education campaign to inform viewers about DTV-to-analog converter boxes. Dish is marketing a $39.99 box that will allow the $40 government-subsidy coupons to underwrite the entire cost of the box.

The two companies will also team up to encourage viewers to sign up for Dish service "if LIN TV's local-station signal is remaoved from a cable system." That move could give LIN more leverage in retransmission-consent negotiations with cable operators in its markets.