Lin TV cuts Battle Creek news outpost
Lin TV will no longer produce news out of its Battle Creek ABC affiliate,
WOTV(TV).
The company cited "a sluggish economy and an increasingly competitive local
media market," with five local and three cable newscasts.
The decision means the loss of 24 jobs at the ABC affiliate.
LIN will maintain a small bureau in Battle Creek, but says its local news
will now come from its Grand Rapids station, WOOD-TV. WOTV’s slogan has been:
"From where you live."
