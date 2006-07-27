LIN TV Buys Albuquerque Affil

LIN TV has struck a deal with Raycom Media to buy Fox affiliate KASA Albuquerque for $55 million in cash.



The acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, would give LIN a duopoly in the market where it already owns CBS affiliate KRQE.



LIN will take over operations Aug. 31 and run KASA under a local-management agreement until the deal closes, which is expected to be in the fourth quarter.



"We believe the addition of KASA is an excellent complement to our multistation strategy," Vincent Sadusky, LIN TV's President and CEO, said in a statement. "Albuquerque is a great market, and we are excited to create a duopoly so soon after acquiring KRQE."



LIN operates 30 stations in 18 markets, and, with the KASA acquisition, would have duopolies in 10 markets.