LIN, Time Warner Cable Reach Retrans Agreement

LIN Media and Time Warner Cable reached a new retransmission

consent agreement on Friday afternoon, averting a potential station disconnect

as their old contract was set to expire.





The two-year contract for 24 LIN stations --

affiliated with Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, The CW and MyNetwork TV -- across 14

markets served by Time Warner Cable and Bright House (TWC negotiates

programming deals for the smaller MSO) systems was

scheduled to end at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 31.





Deal terms -- LIN had been seeking a rate increase for its

stations' signals -- were not disclosed.



Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.