LIN, Time Warner Cable Reach Retrans Agreement
LIN Media and Time Warner Cable reached a new retransmission
consent agreement on Friday afternoon, averting a potential station disconnect
as their old contract was set to expire.
The two-year contract for 24 LIN stations --
affiliated with Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC, The CW and MyNetwork TV -- across 14
markets served by Time Warner Cable and Bright House (TWC negotiates
programming deals for the smaller MSO) systems was
scheduled to end at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 31.
Deal terms -- LIN had been seeking a rate increase for its
stations' signals -- were not disclosed.
