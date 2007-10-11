LIN Television to Partner with YouTube

LIN Television is partnering with YouTube to launch dedicated YouTube channels for its 31 stations. The sites will feature a mix of news content from the station and user-generated video.

One LIN manager with knowledge of the project said the channels should be in place by the end of the year, although a LIN spokesperson would not confirm that.

“We’re still going through the process,” said the spokesperson. “We do have a relationship with YouTube, and we hope to launch something soon.”

The project is similar to what Hearst-Argyle launched this past summer. Five stations, including WCVB Boston and WBAL Baltimore, debuted the channels in June. A total of 16 Hearst-Argyle stations now feature YouTube channels.