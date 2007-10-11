LIN Television to Partner with YouTube
LIN Television is partnering with YouTube to launch dedicated YouTube channels for its 31 stations. The sites will feature a mix of news content from the station and user-generated video.
One LIN manager with knowledge of the project said the channels should be in place by the end of the year, although a LIN spokesperson would not confirm that.
“We’re still going through the process,” said the spokesperson. “We do have a relationship with YouTube, and we hope to launch something soon.”
The project is similar to what Hearst-Argyle launched this past summer. Five stations, including WCVB Boston and WBAL Baltimore, debuted the channels in June. A total of 16 Hearst-Argyle stations now feature YouTube channels.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.