LIN Taps VMIX For User-Generated Video

Station group LIN TV Corp. will use technology from video hosting and social network concern VMIX to incorporate user-generated videos, photos, audio, blogs, ratings, polls, and other community-driven content and features on the Websites of the 29 stations it owns and/or operates, as well as future portals and micro-sites.

LIN TV will be the first television broadcast group in the nation to launch user-generated content on all of its stations’ websites in partnership with San Diego-based VMIX, and plans to begin introducing the new features next month. VMIX, which also counts NBC, Media General and A&E as customers, provides customizable technology to enable easy-to-use uploading of online video, photos and music; comprehensive management and analytics for the site operators; content filtering tools; and social networking and participation features such as ratings, comments, blogs and forums. “The partnership with VMIX enables us to harness the power of our loyal viewer-base and their creativity in user-generated content to deliver breaking news, community information, and entertainment to our growing online audiences and interact with them in an entirely new way,” said Vincent Sadusky, president and chief executive officer of LIN TV, in a statement. “This is a significant milestone for our company and further advances our strategic vision of leading the industry in the convergence of local broadcast television and digital innovations.”