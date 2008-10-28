LIN Taps Syndicaster For ‘Media Capture’

LIN TV is adopting Syndicaster, described as “a real-time broadcast-to-online video platform,” across all of its 29 station Websites. Syndicaster, part of Critical Media, makes a station’s on-air content available on the Web almost immediately after it airs. Working with LIN’s new Fox Interactive Media Web platform, Syndicaster allows the LIN stations to share news clips among their Websites.

“We are continuously looking for ways to enhance the process of integrating our on-air and online content,” said LIN Senior V.P. of New Media Robb Richter. “Syndicaster’s flexibility, scalability, efficiency and ease-of-use were key attributes that we considered. Syndicaster allows us to take control of our content in an environment where timely content distribution is critical, with little investment in hardware or expensive editing stations. Our editors have essentially been un-tethered, and can now create, publish and distribute clips from in the building or in the field through a single web interface.”

Critical Media CEO Sean Morgan says there’s considerable revenue potential in repurposing local programming on the Web. “The broadcast landscape has evolved to where viewers are consuming more content online, making it essential for broadcasters to leverage efficient technology that gets their content online faster and drives new incremental revenue streams via syndication,” he said. “LIN TV has clearly been proactive in realizing the potential for increased viewership and new revenue opportunities created by the evolving broadcast landscape.”