LIN Taps Sandusky as CEO

Station owner LIN TV Corp. has named former CFO Vincent Sandusky to be its new CEO. He replaces Gary Chapman, who retired July 10.



Sandusky will also take Chapman's seat on the company's board and retain his CFO duties until a replacement is found.



Sandusky was the company's early choice to be the new chief. When Chapman announced his retirement last month, LIN tapped Sandusky to be interim CEO."



"I am very excited to lead LIN at a critical time in its history and to continue working with our team," Sandusky said in a statement. "We have a tremendous opportunity to drive growth at the company by leveraging the platform created by LIN's long tradition of operational excellence and pursuing new initiatives in the digital age. I am grateful to Gary Chapman for his mentoring and for building such a great company."



Sandusky has done service as LIN's CFO, as well as VP and treasurer, since 2004 and previously was CFO for Telemundo, working closely on its sale to GE/NBC.



LIN owns and operates 30 television stations in 18 midsize markets in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.