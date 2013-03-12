LIN Taps Ellish for VP of Sales at Mobile Unit

Craig Ellish has been named VP of sales and publisher development at LIN Mobile, LIN Media's mobile marketing solutions wing.

For the past six years, he was director of sales for Specific Media/MySpace. He will report to Kevin Wassong, LIN Mobile CEO, and is responsible for "driving revenue growth by building strong relationships with advertisers, publishers and key technology partners and developing industry-leading targeted and scalable mobile marketing solutions for clients nationwide," said LIN in a statement.

LIN Mobile was launched in November 2012.

Ellish has nearly 20 years of experience in developing advertising campaigns for major U.S. clients. Prior to Specific Media, he held sales management positions at ValueClick Media, DaTran Direct and Blue Mountain's eGreetings. He launched his advertising sales career at CNN Networks.

"Craig brings a wealth of experience, credibility and innovative ideas to this position," said Wassong. "His knowledge of the evolving digital media landscape, deep relationships in the advertising industry and proven ability to develop effective, relevant and scalable marketing solutions that deliver results are critical ingredients to our growth and success."