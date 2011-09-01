LIN Stations Go Dark for Mediacom Subscribers

The retransmission consent spat between LIN and Mediacom has resulted in several LIN stations going dark for Mediacom subscribers. The affected stations are WALA-WFNA Mobile-Pensacola, WOOD-WOTV Grand Rapids, WANE Ft. Wayne, WLUK Green Bay, WTHI Terre Haute and WLFI Lafayette (Ind.).

LIN says it has given Mediacom a one week extension for WAVY and WVBT in Norfolk "so affected viewers can still receive our local news coverage of Hurricane Irene," said LIN in a statement.

"LIN Media is demanding a huge increase in the fees that Mediacom pays to carry their stations," said Mediacom in a statement titled Why LIN Media Has Pulled Their Stations From Your Mediacom Channel Lineup. "We believe we have a duty to our customers to try and reach a fair deal with LIN that keeps costs reasonable, especially given these extremely difficult economic times."

LIN sees things differently. "Please know that we have tried hard to reach an agreement with Mediacom, so that our viewers would not have to miss any of our stations' around-the-clock reporting of news, politics, traffic, weather emergencies, public service announcements, and favorite local and national programming," said the broadcaster in a statement. "We are disappointed in the outcome of our negotiations, especially since we have successfully reached deals with every major cable, satellite and telecommunications company that recognizes our fair market value."

LIN said it will continue to negotiate with Mediacom.