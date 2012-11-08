LIN Revenue Up 36% in Q3

LIN Media announced third-quarter revenue of $133.1 million,

up 36% from the same quarter last year. Political advertising drove the strong

numbers, while LIN's core revenue increased 6% in the quarter.



Local revenues, which include retransmission consent fees, were up 17%, while

national revenues gained 11%. LIN's interactive revenues climbed 60% to $10.9

million in the quarter.





"LIN Media delivered another impressive quarter of

financial results reflecting strong growth in all major revenue streams, which

contributed to the highest third quarter revenue and EBITDA in our history as a

public company," said Vincent L. Sadusky, president and CEO. "Looking

forward, our long-term strategy and the increased demand for our innovative

multimedia advertising solutions position us well for the remainder of 2012 and

beyond."





LIN expects that net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2012

will increase in the range of 70% to 74% ($77.5 million-$82.5 million),

compared to the fourth quarter of 2011.





The Providence-basedbroadcaster closed on its acquisition of the New Vision stations for $330million October 12, and Saduskyhas been visiting the new acquisitions around the country.