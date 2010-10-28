LIN Revenue Up 27%

LIN Media reported third quarter television revenue of $103.6 million, a 27% increase from the same quarter a year ago.

Digital revenues, including retransmission consent fees, grew 54% to $16 million. Core local and national advertising, not including political ads, was up 13% in the quarter.

LIN has booked $12.5 million worth of political revenue in the third quarter.

"We delivered strong third quarter results, despite a late start to the political season and continued economic uncertainty," said LIN President/CEO Vincent Sadusky. "Our digital business grew more than 50% in both revenue and user engagement compared to prior year, and continues to be a significant source of growth and opportunity."

LIN expects fourth quarter net revenue to increase between 16% and 22%, compared to the previous year's fourth quarter.

The Providence-based company owns, operates or services 32 TV stations, including WPRI Providence and WISH Indianapolis.