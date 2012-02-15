LIN Promotes Kelly to VP of Sales

LIN Media has named Michael Kelly the station group's vice president of sales. Kelly joined LIN as national sales manager and director of sales at WALA-WBPG (now WFNA) Mobile in 2004. He later returned to the company as director of interactive/new media sales.

In his new role, Kelly will "oversee all multiplatform sales efforts for the company's television stations, interactive websites and mobile products," said LIN in a statement.

"This promotion is reflective of the company's commitment to build and maintain a strong and dynamic management team," said Vincent L. Sadusky, president and CEO. "Mike's unique blend of sales experience in both television and digital media, innovative multimedia advertising ideas and strong relationships make him an ideal candidate for this position."

Kelly called it "a tremendous opportunity to leverage the collective assets of LIN Media's television stations, digital platforms and businesses to develop customized campaigns based on how people consume media."