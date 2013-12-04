LIN Partners With Rep Firm Katz

LIN Media has hired Katz Television Group to be its national rep firm, shifting 35 stations from their previous sales representation at Petry. The stations include KXAN-KNVA Austin, WOOD-WOTV Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, and WTNH-WCTX Hartford-New Haven.

The arrangement began Dec. 3.

Leo MacCourtney, president and CEO of Katz, called LIN “an extremely important piece of business” for the rep firm.

“This is a great win for Katz and we look forward to being Lin's key national sales partner,” he added.