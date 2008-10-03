LIN Names Schmaeling CFO, Richter SVP

Richard Schmaeling was named Senior V.P./Chief Financial Officer at LIN TV, and Robert Richter was promoted to Senior V.P. of New Media. Schmaeling joins from Dow Jones, where he was v.p. of finance. Richter has been at LIN since 2006, managing the Websites at LIN stations across the country. Under his leadership, LIN has launched more than 50 Websites and boosted traffic dramatically.

Both report to president/CEO Vincent Sadusky. “We are fortunate to have such outstanding leaders on our management team,” said Sadusky. “Both Rich and Robb have tremendous experience and are innovative thinkers. Their skills and experience will help LIN TV achieve its goals of growth and efficiency in our traditional broadcasting and digital operations.”