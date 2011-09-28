LIN, Mediacom Retrans Stalemate Continues

Coming up on a month after their retransmission-related stalemate began, broadcaster LIN Media and cable operator Mediacom continue to be in an impasse, with the LIN station signals still dark for Mediacom subscribers in a number of markets.

Negotiations are at least continuing, say the involved parties.

The affected stations are WALA-WFNA Mobile-Pensacola, WOOD-WOTV Grand Rapids, WANE Ft. Wayne, WLUK Green Bay, WTHI Terre Haute, WLFI Lafayette (Ind.) and WAVY-WVBT Norfolk. The shutdown occurred Aug. 31 when the two parties could not agree on new terms for retransmission of LIN's local signals; WAVY-WVBT went off a week later so viewers could stay informed during Hurricane Irene.

On Sept. 27, Mediacom wrote to the FCC, asking the commission to use its authority to prevent retrans blackouts. Mediacom has issued several entreaties on the topic to the FCC.

Said Mediacom in a statement:

"We continue to negotiate with LIN in an attempt to reach a new deal. In fact, we have made multiple counter offers to LIN since they initiated the blackout last month, and have been waiting on a response from LIN to the offer we made last week."

LIN did not provide a statement at presstime. The LIN stations' sites feature a boilerplate statement informing viewers of the conflict. "We will continue to negotiate with Mediacom. Unfortunately, we do not know if, or when, we will reach an agreement. In the meantime, we hope you will continue supporting local television and watch us through alternative means," it reads.