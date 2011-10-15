LIN, Mediacom End Retrans Stalemate

LIN Media and cable operator Mediacom have finalized a retransmission consent agreement, ending a blackout for nine LIN stations for Mediacom subscribers that began Aug. 31.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Up and running again in Mediacom homes are WALA-WFNA Mobile-Pensacola, WOOD-WOTV Grand Rapids, WANE Ft. Wayne, WLUK Green Bay, WTHI Terre Haute, WLFI Lafayette (Ind.) and WAVY-WVBT Norfolk.