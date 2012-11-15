LIN Media Launches Mobile Marketing Company

LIN Media has launched a mobile marketing company, with Kevin Wassong running the fledgling LIN Mobile operation.

Leveraging LIN's relationships with local and national advertisers, LIN Mobile "will help clients effectively market their products and services to an increasingly mobile-centric population by delivering targeted and localized media across all dominant mobile devices," said LIN in a statement.

Wassong, the founder and former CEO of J. Walter Thompson's digital@JWT, will report to Robb Richter, LIN senior vice president of digital media.

"Our investment in mobile demonstrates our commitment to responding to advertisers' needs and providing them with the most effective marketing channels," said Vincent Sadusky, LIN president and CEO. "Kevin is both a pioneer and a veteran and we are excited to have someone of his caliber advance our mobile business."

Wassong comes from Minyanville Media, where he was president. "I am excited about this tremendous opportunity to be a part of LIN Media's impressive digital media portfolio and to launch this company at a time when mobile advertising is becoming a critical component of national and local marketers' strategic needs," he said. "Our business model is unique and focused on giving marketers a brand-safe, engaging and measurable platform to deliver mobile marketing solutions in scale.