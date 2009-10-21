LIN Launches MyNet Station on KBVO Austin

Related: WNACShifts MyNet to Digital Channel

LIN is launching MyAustinTV, a new MyNetworkTV (MNT)

affiliate in the Austin

market, October 21. The high-definition station, carrying local sports and

syndicated shows along with MNT programming, airs on KBVO, a full-power outlet

that previously simulcast LIN's NBC affiliate, KXAN.

MNT programming had previously shared airtime with The CW on

KNVA Austin, which KXAN manages through an LMA. LIN launched a 9 p.m. news on

KNVA Sept. 21.

MyAustinTV will air San Antonio Spurs basketball games,

Houston Texans pre-season games and Big 12 college basketball, including University of Texas Longhorns. KBVO is a nod to the UT

mascot, Bevo. The station will also air other UT sports-related programming.

"MyAustinTV is dedicated to providing local and regional

sports and entertainment programming to Central Texas,"

said KXAN-KNVA-KBVO President/General Manager Eric Lassberg. "We especially

want to thank the University

of Texas, the San Antonio

Spurs and our other partners in the community for helping us provide viewers

with their favorite local content."

Earlier this month, LIN debuted MyRITV in Providence, airing MNT on its own digital

channel. Prior to that, it had aired on Fox affiliate WNAC from 11 p.m. to 1

a.m.