LIN Launches MyNet Station on KBVO Austin
LIN is launching MyAustinTV, a new MyNetworkTV (MNT)
affiliate in the Austin
market, October 21. The high-definition station, carrying local sports and
syndicated shows along with MNT programming, airs on KBVO, a full-power outlet
that previously simulcast LIN's NBC affiliate, KXAN.
MNT programming had previously shared airtime with The CW on
KNVA Austin, which KXAN manages through an LMA. LIN launched a 9 p.m. news on
KNVA Sept. 21.
MyAustinTV will air San Antonio Spurs basketball games,
Houston Texans pre-season games and Big 12 college basketball, including University of Texas Longhorns. KBVO is a nod to the UT
mascot, Bevo. The station will also air other UT sports-related programming.
"MyAustinTV is dedicated to providing local and regional
sports and entertainment programming to Central Texas,"
said KXAN-KNVA-KBVO President/General Manager Eric Lassberg. "We especially
want to thank the University
of Texas, the San Antonio
Spurs and our other partners in the community for helping us provide viewers
with their favorite local content."
Earlier this month, LIN debuted MyRITV in Providence, airing MNT on its own digital
channel. Prior to that, it had aired on Fox affiliate WNAC from 11 p.m. to 1
a.m.
