LIN Fourth Quarter Revenue Up 24%

LIN TV reported net revenue in the fourth quarter of $125.1 million, up 24% from the same quarter in the previous year. Digital revenues climbed 28%, and political advertising contributed greatly as well.

For the full 2010, LIN also reported a 24% increase in revenue.

Core advertising in the fourth quarter, which excludes the political advertising factor, was up 4%.

"2010 was marked by significant improvement in advertising, despite the economy's slow rebound, as local TV continued to prove its unparalleled reach and effectiveness," said Vincent Sadusky, LIN's president and CEO. "Our unique local advertising platforms, programs and coverage kept our inventory in high demand during this election year and resulted in 16% higher political advertising revenues in the fourth quarter of 2010 than in the fourth quarter of 2008."

LIN forecasted first quarter 2011 revenues to be flat or down 1%.