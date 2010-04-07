LIN Forecasts Revenue Up 23% In Q1

LIN TV's preliminary financial results for the first quarter call for $91.8 million in revenue, a 23% increase over the same quarter last year. LIN sees core local and national ad revenue, excluding political advertising, up 17% in the quarter. Automotive is forecasted to be up 54%, and digital revenues to climb 47%.

LIN's first quarter ended March 31; its official earnings report will be released April 22.

LIN President/CEO Vincent Sadusky was encouraged by the early pacings. "We are pleased to see signs of an economic recovery," he said. "The preliminary first quarter results show positive momentum and pacing for the second quarter of 2010 is currently greater than 20% ahead of where we were last year at this time."