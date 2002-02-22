LIN files for IPO

For the third time in its history, LIN Television Corp. is going public.

The company filed a registration statement for an initial public offering

with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this week.

Current owner Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst Inc. will be the largest single

shareholder in the company.

LIN also reported that it will absorb Sunrise Television Corp., a

small-market TV group also controlled by Hicks, Muse.

LIN officials said they hope to have the IPO accepted, a road show to

prospective investors complete and the IPO priced by mid-April.

After the court decision earlier this week on the TV-station-ownership caps

and broadcast-cable cross-ownership, speculation was that LIN would sell

out.

Quite the contrary, LIN president Gary Chapman said. 'It's our intention that

LIN will be a consolidator' in medium and smaller markets, he

added.