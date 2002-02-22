LIN files for IPO
For the third time in its history, LIN Television Corp. is going public.
The company filed a registration statement for an initial public offering
with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this week.
Current owner Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst Inc. will be the largest single
shareholder in the company.
LIN also reported that it will absorb Sunrise Television Corp., a
small-market TV group also controlled by Hicks, Muse.
LIN officials said they hope to have the IPO accepted, a road show to
prospective investors complete and the IPO priced by mid-April.
After the court decision earlier this week on the TV-station-ownership caps
and broadcast-cable cross-ownership, speculation was that LIN would sell
out.
Quite the contrary, LIN president Gary Chapman said. 'It's our intention that
LIN will be a consolidator' in medium and smaller markets, he
added.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.