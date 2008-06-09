LIN, DirecTV Reach Retrans Deal

LIN TV and satellite TV provider DirecTV have entered an agreement for the retransmission of 25 LIN stations in both analog and high definition. The agreement covers 15 markets.

The agreement includes KRQE and KASA Albuquerque; KXAN, KNVA and KBVO Austin; WIVB and WNLO Buffalo; WDTN Dayton; WANE Ft. Wayne; WOOD, WOTV and WXSP Grand Rapids; WLUK Green Bay; WTNH and WCTX Hartford-New Haven; WISH and WNDY Indianapolis; WALA and WBPG Mobile; WAVY and WVBT Norfolk; WPRI and WNAC Providence; WWLP Springfield and WUPW Toledo.

LIN president/CEO Vincent Sadusky said the broadcaster received “fair value” from DirecTV, but would not elaborate; a spokesperson said terms of the deal were confidential.

“Our stations are leaders in their markets and we’ve made substantial investments to bring our viewers high-definition digital programming,” he said. “The agreement reflects fair value to both parties and is in the best interest of the consumer.”

DirecTV Senior VP of Programming Dan Hartman promised an expanded HD landscape for local viewers come fall.

“DirecTV will continue to enhance its industry leading HD offer, enabling us to add more HD channels in existing DirecTV HD local markets and set the stage for roll out of more HD local channels this fall,” he said.

LIN owns 29 stations in 17 markets. It has been battling with cable company Charter, which may shut off the LIN signal for Charter customers in several markets, many that are covered in the DirecTV deal.http://www.broadcastingcable.com/article/CA6566997.html