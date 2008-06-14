LIN, Comcast Ink Retrans Deal

LIN TV entered an agreement with cable giant Comcast for the retransmission of LIN station signals in 15 markets.

LIN president and CEO Vincent Sadusky called the deal “mutually beneficial.” Terms were not revealed.

Earlier, LIN and Charter Communications agreed on a deal to retransmit 11 of the LIN stations.

Speaking at a conference last week, Sadusky said HD local programming “changed the paradigm” in terms of negotiating for retransmission-consent fees. “Now there's quite a bit of leverage,” he said and added that 20% of LIN's revenue in 2010 would come from the digital side of the business, in part because retransmission fees.