LIN, CBS Sign Agreements on Remaining Affiliates

LIN Media signed what it called "comprehensive, long-term agreements" to renew its CBS network affiliations for 12 stations in 10 markets. The stations include WIAT Birmingham, WIVB Buffalo, KRQE-KBIM-KREZ Albuquerque, WPRI Providence, WANE Fort Wayne, WTHI Terre Haute Ind.), KIMT Mason City (Iowa), KOIN Portland, WKBN Youngstown (Ohio) and WLFI Lafayette (Ind.).

Earlier this month, CBS gave WISH Indianapolis's affiliation to a Tribune-owned rival. The new agreements cover the rest of LIN's CBS affiliates.

"We are pleased to have reached long-term agreements with CBS," said Vincent L. Sadusky, president and CEO of LIN Media. "Our stations are important assets to our local communities and these new agreements ensure that LIN Media and CBS will continue to serve local viewers with high-quality network programming."

Ray Hopkins, president, Television Networks Distribution, CBS Corp. called LIN a valuable partner. "Nearly all of LIN's CBS stations rank #1 in their markets, and we are gratified that the full value of that CBS programming has been recognized," he said. "We look forward to reaching LIN's more than 4 million households for years to come."

LIN and Media General are working out a merger of the groups.

While LIN did not reveal terms of the agreements, Marci Ryvicker, senior analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, estimated that LIN is paying around $.75 per subscriber, per month, with annual increases.