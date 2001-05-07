LIN cash flow drops 22%

LIN Television reported a 22% decline in first-quarter broadcast cash flow to $17.5 million, on a 7% drop in pro forma revenue to $58 million. The company reported a net loss of $20.6 million for the quarter, a narrower loss than the $24.1 million reported for the first quarter of 2000. The company said the local sales grew at a "modest rate" for the quarter, partially off-setting a "very weak" national ad market. - Steve McClellan