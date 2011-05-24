LIN to Carry Bounce TV in Five Markets

LIN TV Corp. announced Tuesday that this fall, it will carry Bounce

TV in five markets, including Indianapolis, Hartford/New Haven, Norfolk, Dayton

and Mobile/Pensacola.

Bounce TV is the first 24/7 broadcast television network aimed at

African American audiences in the 25-54 demo and is expected to reach 50% of

U.S. households in its fall launch. This marks the second distribution

agreement for Bounce TV, following RaycomMedia's deal to carry the network in 26 markets.

Bounce TV Distribution Chief Jeffrey Wolf commented, "Smart

broadcasters are looking to use spectrum to grow their local brands in new and

profitable ways."

"We believe that launching Bounce TV utilizes our digital spectrum

in a strategic and meaningful manner," said Scott M. Blumenthal, EVP, LIN Media. "Bounce TV will be a great vehicle for our stations to

serve this underserved audience while delivering the critical Adult 25-54 African

American demographic to our advertisers."

The network's programming will include theatrical motion pictures, live sporting

events, documentaries, specials, inspirational faith-based programs, off-net

series and original programming designed for carriage on the digital signals of

local television stations.

The Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) joins the NAB in support of the network's distribution deal. "In carrying Bounce TV, LIN TV is giving their local stations and their advertisers the ability to serve and reach the underserved African American television viewer in a very targeted and efficient manner," said TVB President Steve Lanzano.