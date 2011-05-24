LIN to Carry Bounce TV in Five Markets
LIN TV Corp. announced Tuesday that this fall, it will carry Bounce
TV in five markets, including Indianapolis, Hartford/New Haven, Norfolk, Dayton
and Mobile/Pensacola.
Bounce TV is the first 24/7 broadcast television network aimed at
African American audiences in the 25-54 demo and is expected to reach 50% of
U.S. households in its fall launch. This marks the second distribution
agreement for Bounce TV, following RaycomMedia's deal to carry the network in 26 markets.
Bounce TV Distribution Chief Jeffrey Wolf commented, "Smart
broadcasters are looking to use spectrum to grow their local brands in new and
profitable ways."
"We believe that launching Bounce TV utilizes our digital spectrum
in a strategic and meaningful manner," said Scott M. Blumenthal, EVP, LIN Media. "Bounce TV will be a great vehicle for our stations to
serve this underserved audience while delivering the critical Adult 25-54 African
American demographic to our advertisers."
The network's programming will include theatrical motion pictures, live sporting
events, documentaries, specials, inspirational faith-based programs, off-net
series and original programming designed for carriage on the digital signals of
local television stations.
The Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) joins the NAB in support of the network's distribution deal. "In carrying Bounce TV, LIN TV is giving their local stations and their advertisers the ability to serve and reach the underserved African American television viewer in a very targeted and efficient manner," said TVB President Steve Lanzano.
