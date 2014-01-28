LIN Acquires Federated Media Publishing For $22.4 Million

LIN Media has agreed to acquire Federated Media Publishing, a digital content and marketing company, for $22.4 million. LIN describes Federated’s modus operandi as leveraging content in its publishing network “to deliver contextually relevant advertising opportunities, and conversational and engagement tools that effectively reach agencies’ and brands’ targeted audiences across digital and social media platforms.”

LIN has been an eager acquirer of digital outfits in recent years, including RM Media and a minority stake in Nami Media.

“The acquisition of Federated Media brings an additional layer of dynamic, proven and integrated solutions to our ever expanding platforms,” said Vincent L. Sadusky, president and CEO of LIN. “Superior content is at the epicenter of both our companies, and this acquisition will extend our core competencies, drive important synergies and further diversify our revenue streams.”

Founded in 2005, and with offices in New York, San Francisco and Chicago, Federated Media partners with agencies and brands “looking to build relationships with high influence bloggers that produce original content on a daily basis for a wide variety of vertical categories,” said LIN, including food, fashion, business and technology.

Federated Media pioneered "conversational marketing", added LIN. Its content reaches over 33 million unique visitors per month, and it will provide LIN clients deeper engagement, more robust native ad solutions and a richer batch of video and social platform offerings.

“We are excited that Federated Media will be a part of LIN Media’s impressive digital media portfolio,” said John Battelle, founder, chairman and CEO of Federated Media. “Through this acquisition, the Federated Media brand will continue to be a leader in content marketing, with greater access to resources and capital to better help major brands engage in authentic, compelling conversations.”