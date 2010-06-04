LIN, ACME Share Services in Three Markets

LIN TV and Acme Communications have inked a deal that will see LIN "provide technical, engineering, promotional, administrative and other operational support services" for Acme stations from LIN's KRQE and KASA Albuquerque outlets, as well as WDTN Dayton and WLUK Green Bay.

LIN will also provide advertising sales services under a joint sales agreement for the Acme stations in Dayton and Green Bay-Appleton. The pacts are aimed to provide "operating synergies and expense savings to both parties in each of the markets," LIN said in a statement.

"This arrangement leverages LIN Media's core strengths in operating leading local multimedia platforms and allows both parties to enjoy the benefits of greater economies of scale," said LIN President/CEO Vincent Sadusky.

Adds Acme Television President/COO Doug Gealy: "We are delighted to have in place an arrangement that further strengthens our stations and will allow them to better serve their communities."

ACME owns six stations, five of them CW outlets. The stations have been on and off the for-sale block for years.

LIN owns 28 stations, four of them CWs.