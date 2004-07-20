Limited Series Light Up Cable

Limited series are the hit of cable this summer.

TNT's counterterrorism drama, The Grid, blew out of the blocks with big ratings for its July 19 debut. The Grid attracted 4.3 million viewers, including 1.5 million viewers in the 18-49 year demo. TNT aired the first two hours of the six-hour limited series Monday night and will follow up with four more episodes in upcoming weeks.

In its second week, USA Network's limited drama, The 4,400, sizzled, attracting 5.6 million viewers. The debut episode pulled in about 7 million viewers, a stunning cable Nielsen mark.