Limited Series 'Devs' Premieres on FX on Hulu March 5

Limited series Devs begins on FX on Hulu March 5. The tech thriller comes from Alex Garland. There are eight episodes.

Devs focuses on Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), a software engineer who investigates the secret development division of her employer, Amaya, a tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.

In addition to Mizuno, the series stars Nick Offerman as Forest, the CEO of Amaya; Jin Ha as Jamie, Lily's former boyfriend; Karl Glusman as Sergei, Lily's boyfriend; Zach Grenier as Kenton, Amaya's head of security; Stephen McKinley Henderson as Stewart, who works in Amaya’s secret development division; and Alison Pill as Katie, a gifted quantum physicist.

Related: FX on Hulu Launches

Garland writes and directs, and executive produces Devs along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Garland wrote the novel The Beach and his film work includes 28 Days Later, Sunshine and Ex Machina.

Streaming hub FX on Hulu premiered March 2. A handful of FX-produced series debut on FX on Hulu.