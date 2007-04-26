Lime Launches Green Ad Network

Lime has announced that they will be teaming up with bloggers and websites to launch the first “green” ad network. The new multiplatform ad network will target consumers in the healthy living and “green” sector.

Websites and blogs with a green or healthy living focus will be partners with Lime for the new network. They include Mongabay.com, ecogeek.org, ecosherpa.com, The Beauty Brains blog, savvy vegetarian.com and eco-chick.com.

“Today, the term ‘green’ reflects a wider and more encompassing area of lifestyle interest, including eco-home, healthy foods, wellness, mindful fitness and green technology and products,” said C.J. Kettler, founder and CEO of LIME. “…With the LIME Ad Network, we expect to amass the green audience from the grassroots and viral communities that are passionate about this emerging lifestyle.”

The Lime ad network will nearly double Lime.com’s current reach and will expand their presence in the “green” advertising arena.