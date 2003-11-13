Limbaugh Set for Return

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who has been undergoing treatment for an addiction to painkillers, is set to return to the microphone Nov. 17, his syndicator Premiere Radio Networks said Wednesday.

On Oct. 10, Limbaugh, whose show is carried on 600 stations, announced on the air that he was checking himself into a treatment center to "once and for all break the hold this highly addictive medication has on me."

Limbaugh admitted the addiction shortly after coming under fire for comments he made about Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Donovan McNabb on ESPN, where he was serving as a commentator. Limbaugh resigned from the sports network.