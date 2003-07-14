Limbaugh joins ESPN

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh is suiting up for a new game, joining

ESPN as a commentator for its National Football League pregame show.

Limbaugh will give the "fans' perspective" on ESPN's weekly Sunday NFL

Countdown.

Limbaugh, a self-described NFL junkie, said, "If I wasn’t doing what I’m

doing, I’d like to run an airport or be involved somehow in the National

Football League."

ESPN introduced him Monday on a conference call with reporters -- a publicity

stunt Limbaugh said he had to be persuaded to do.

For his new gig, Limbaugh won't be on the set of the ESPN show, but either in

an adjoining studio in ESPN's Bristol, Conn., headquarters or via satellite.

During each game, he'll give a one-minute commentary, plus three or four

"challenges" per show, where he weighs in on a football- or game-related

issue.

"I am simply going to bring the perspective of the guy watching," Limbaugh

said. "The point is not to irritate or make people mad. I want it to be

entertaining."

Limbaugh has flirted with football before. A few years ago, he tried out to

be a commentator on ABC's Monday Night Football, but the job went to

comedian Dennis Miller.

And, of course, he'll continue to do his radio show.