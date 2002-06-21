Lily re-ups with Religion & Ethics
The Lily endowment has re-newed its sponsorship of weekly public affairs show
Religion & Ethics for a sixth season on PBS.
Lily will pony up $6.6 million for the show, which is produced by WNET-TV New
York and distributed to more than 250 stations.
The Pew Charitable Trusts also fund the show.
