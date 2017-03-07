Lily Neumeyer Appointed Development Head for MTV and VH1

Lily Neumeyer has been named head of development for MTV and VH1.

Neumeyer had been head of development for VH1 and will report to Nina Diaz, head of unscripted for MTV and VH1.

The moves come as Chris McCarthy continues to build a team to turn around struggling MTV. McCarthy was head of VH1 when he was named to run MTV, VH1 and Logo. Several VH1 execs have also assumed new roles at MTV, including Diaz and now Neumeyer.

In her new role, Neumeyer will oversee the unscripted development slate and strategy for MTV and VH1.

“Lily is among the sharpest development executives in the industry, with the track record to prove it,” said Diaz. “She continues to play a big role in driving VH1’s success and I know she’ll bring the same creativity, passion and results to MTV.”

Before joining VH1, Neumeyer was VP of nonfiction and alternative programming at A&E Network, helping to develop and executive produce Duck Dynasty. She also developed and executive produced Wahlburgers and Nightwatch.

She began her career at MTV where whe developed My Super Sweet 16, oversaw live news and red carpet coverage and helped launch MTV Tres.

“I earned my stripes working at MTV so it holds a very special place in my heart. Under Chris’ leadership, the sky’s the limit in terms of where we can go. I can’t wait to work with Nina and our incredible team to help build on MTV’s legacy of groundbreaking unscripted programming while continuing to bolster VH1’s slate of hits,” said Neumeyer.