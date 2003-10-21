Lilo & Stitch Propels Disney

Disney Channel soared to the top of the cable Nielsen Media Research ratings last week as its latest hit, Lilo & Stitch: The Series

, grabbed stellar marks.

Disney posted a 2.0 average in prime time with 2.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data for Oct. 13-19.

Disney scored big with a Lilo & Stitch

marathon Monday, Oct. 13, with five episodes posting ratings between 3.2-3.5.

Nickelodeon followed with a 1.9 prime-time average with 2.2 million viewers. USA Network and Turner Network Television each turned in 1.7 averages with 1.9 million viewers. USA's latest original, D.C. Sniper: 23 Days of Fear

, notched a 3.0 rating for its Oct. 17 debut.

ABC Family also scored for its made-for-TV romantic comedy, Beautiful Girl

, which collected a 2.7 premiere rating Oct. 19.

ESPN did not carry a Sunday-night National Football League game -- usually cable's top-rated show each week during football season -- Oct. 19 because of the World Series airing on Fox. Without pro football, ESPN's prime-time average fell back to an earthly 1.2 from a 2.3 a week ago.