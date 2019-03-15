Lilly Singh Replaces Carson Daly in NBC’s Late Late Slot

A Little Late with Lilly Singh will debut on NBC in the 1:35 a.m. slot in September. It will be a 30-minute show with Singh interviewing guests and taking part in pre-taped sketches.

She succeeds Carson Daly in the time slot. Daly hosted Last Call with Carson Daly since 2002. He will focus on hosting the Orange Room on Today and hosting/producing The Voice.

An actress, Singh has over 14 million subscribers to her IISuperwomanII YouTube channel, where she writes, produces and stars in comedic and inspirational videos.

“Lilly is truly a star and we’re thrilled to welcome her to our NBC family,” said Doug Vaughan, executive VP, special programs and late night, NBC Entertainment. “She is a multi-talented performer who will surely have a great rapport with not only all her guests but also with our devoted late-night audience. We can’t wait to get started.”

Singh made the announcement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon March 14.

“An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true,” Singh said. “I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.”

Singh’s film work includes Fahrenheit 451 and Bad Moms. she authored the book How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh will be produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions. Singh will executive produce and Polly Auritt will co-executive produce.