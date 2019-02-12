‘Last Call with Carson Daly’ Coming to End

Carson Daly is wrapping up his late show, Last Call with Carson Daly on NBC. He will focus on hosting the Orange Room on Today and hosting/producing The Voice. A new 1:30 a.m. show will be announced soon.

Last Call premiered in 2002. It will have 2,000 episodes when it ends.

“If you had told me in 2002 I would be a part of the historic NBC late-night family for 17 years, I would have said you were crazy!” said Daly. “Hard to believe it’s been so long – 2,000 episodes. It’s time to move on to something new and let someone else have access to this incredible platform.”

Daly and Stewart Bailey are executive producers.

“I’m forever grateful and proud to all who have worked with us at Last Call over the years,” said Daly. “So many have gone on to achieve incredible success. It’s been really awesome to watch. I owe our executive producer Stewart Bailey a huge bottle of something expensive. He masterfully kept this train on the track for many years.”

Daly will spend more time with his family, and hinted at something in the works with The Golf Channel.