Lilly Broadcasting Picks Up WCVI in the Virgin Islands

Lilly Broadcasting has acquired WCVI in the U.S. Virgin Islands. WCVI is an ABC affiliate, and recently added CBS programming. Family Broadcasting Corporation is the seller and the price was not disclosed.

WCVI serves St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. Lilly Broadcasting previously aired CBS and ABC programming for the islands through cable and satellite television. Viewers there can now watch over the air.

Lilly Broadcasting produces a daily half-hour local newscast for those viewers.

Lilly is headquartered in Erie, Pa. and its stations include WICU Erie and WENY Elmira. It also owns and operates One Caribbean Television.