Lilley to lobby for News Corp.
Justin Lilley, counsel to the House Committee on Commerce, will lobby for News Corp. starting next week. Lilley has served as a chief aide to House Commerce Committee Chairman Tom Bliley (R-Va.) since 1997. Bliley announced his retirement earlier this year.
