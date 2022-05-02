‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’ Premieres on HGTV

Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, featuring the rapper dabbling in home renovation, premieres on HGTV May 2. Lil Jon works with designer and builder Anitra Mecadon to come up with eye-popping renovations. The duo “helps skeptical homeowners who feel trapped in a boring home find their design wild side with startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute. His undaunted team can take Lil Jon’s creative vision—to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered—and make it a reality.”

The series begins with a full basement renovation, as a family transforms the space into a fun entertainment zone for the whole family that includes a karaoke stage.

"We are pushing our content strategy forward with the kind of unexpected shows and talent that will surprise and excite viewers across the audience spectrum," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV, when the show was first announced last year. "Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is one example of upcoming shows that have all of us rubbing our hands together with excitement. Who doesn't want to see Lil Jon's creative talent traverse the world of hip hop into the world of home renovation? We expect fans to say, ‘Yeah! Yeah!’"

Lil Jon made his name with Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz in Atlanta.

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down,” said Lil Jon. “When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends—I would rather be the trendsetter.”

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is produced by North South Television. ■