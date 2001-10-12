Liguori upped at FX
FX Networks president Peter Liguori has received a new five-year contract that includes some added responsibilities.
Sources said Liguori will add the CEO title to his current president position
at FX Networks, overseeing both FX and Fox Movie Channel.
Liguori, who has been in his current position since 1998, is also expected to
oversee a potential new digital-cable channel Fox Cable Networks Group is
planning.
The new channel is said to be a repurposing outlet that will air older 20th
Century Fox product.
The channel's working title is said to be Fox Classic.
Since Liguori took over FX, the cable network has grown to more than 73 million
subscribers and launched several new first-run series and original
movies.
Liguori and FX executives had no comment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.