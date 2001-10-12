Liguori upped at FX

FX Networks president Peter Liguori has received a new five-year contract that includes some added responsibilities.

Sources said Liguori will add the CEO title to his current president position

at FX Networks, overseeing both FX and Fox Movie Channel.

Liguori, who has been in his current position since 1998, is also expected to

oversee a potential new digital-cable channel Fox Cable Networks Group is

planning.

The new channel is said to be a repurposing outlet that will air older 20th

Century Fox product.

The channel's working title is said to be Fox Classic.

Since Liguori took over FX, the cable network has grown to more than 73 million

subscribers and launched several new first-run series and original

movies.

Liguori and FX executives had no comment.