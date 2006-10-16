Liguori To Receive Exec of the Year

The Caucus for Television Producers, Writers & Directors will present Fox Entertainment President Peter Liguori with its Executive of the Year Award at its 24th annual black tie gala on Dec. 8 in Beverly Hills.

Caucus Chair Vin Di Bona, executive producer of America’s Funniest Home Videos, cited Liguori’s rise to Fox Entertainment president in April, 2005 after serving as head of FX Networks.

There, his programming, including originals Nip/Tuck, The Shield and Rescue Me, helped boost the subscriber base from 39 to 84 million homes in five years and made FX a top-five basic cable network.